MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (MEGL): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (MEGL) was valued at $97.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $234.23 while reaching the peak value of $249.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $86.30. The stock current value is $117.00.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Magic Empire Global Limited (the “Company” or “MEGL”), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on August 5, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MEGL.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED shares are logging -50.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.25 and $235.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 930551 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (MEGL) recorded performance in the market was 20.62%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.34B, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (MEGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (MEGL)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.62%.