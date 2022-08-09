Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) was valued at $7.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.31 while reaching the peak value of $7.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.37. The stock current value is $6.81.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Lincoln Educational Services Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Actions Taken to Execute Five Year Growth Strategy. You can read further details here

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.95 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $4.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) full year performance was -5.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares are logging -16.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.94 and $8.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 663358 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) recorded performance in the market was -8.84%, having the revenues showcasing 0.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.58M, as it employees total of 1672 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Lincoln Educational Services Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.57, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation posted a movement of -6.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 130,629 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LINC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)

Raw Stochastic average of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.73%, alongside a downfall of -5.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.15% during last recorded quarter.