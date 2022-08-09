Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.67M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA), which is $0.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2125 after opening rate of $0.202 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.197 before closing at $0.20.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Receives Study May Proceed Letter from the FDA for REM-001 for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that it has received a Study May Proceed letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin its 15 patient study evaluating REM-001 Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) for the treatment of Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMBC). This study is intended to aid in the design of a planned phase 3 registrational study. You can read further details here

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8400 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.1406 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) full year performance was -87.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -88.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5791485 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) recorded performance in the market was -60.78%, having the revenues showcasing -3.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.85M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2558, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -41.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,491,025 in trading volumes.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kintara Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.03%, alongside a downfall of -87.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 13.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.52% during last recorded quarter.