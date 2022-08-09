Investors have a limited window left to buy Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM). It is currently valued at $5.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.2799, after setting-off with the price of $6.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.12.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Initial Public Offering for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM). WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer, today announced the closing of the Initial Public Offering of 1,500,000 common shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share and the exercise of the full over-allotment option of 225,000 additional common shares for gross proceeds of $6,900,000 for Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM), a mobile esports company with an esports and social platform that includes proprietary compression technology. In addition, the company holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments and players in India. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobile Global Esports Inc. shares are logging -73.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.03 and $20.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2326572 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) recorded performance in the market was -50.40%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.72M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mobile Global Esports Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Mobile Global Esports Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.40%.