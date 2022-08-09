Here is why Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) recent weekly performance of 26.95% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT), which is $2.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.12 after opening rate of $1.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.73 before closing at $1.72.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, TKAT Provides Update of the NFT Trading Platform. Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT) (“Company” or “TKAT”), as an emerging online trading platform operator of international art and collectibles, provided an update of its newly launched NFT trading platform at www.nftoeo.com. You can read further details here

Takung Art Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8800 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) full year performance was -66.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares are logging -85.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $14.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1225189 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) recorded performance in the market was -47.65%, having the revenues showcasing 8.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.61M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Specialists analysis on Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Takung Art Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1400, with a change in the price was noted +0.32. In a similar fashion, Takung Art Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +17.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,093,580 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TKAT is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Takung Art Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.86%, alongside a downfall of -66.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 26.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.72% during last recorded quarter.