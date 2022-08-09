First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 6.48M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which is $8.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.52 after opening rate of $8.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.25 before closing at $8.05.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, First Majestic Releases 2021 Sustainability Report. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance. The Sustainability Report and the Company’s performance indicators follow the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics. The report is available for review under the Corporate Responsibility section of First Majestic’s website (www.firstmajestic.com). You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $6.31 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -35.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -42.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $14.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6088091 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -24.21%, having the revenues showcasing -11.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.21B.

The Analysts eye on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.57, with a change in the price was noted -4.88. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -36.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,184,728 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.35%.

Considering, the past performance of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.78%, alongside a downfall of -35.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.18% during last recorded quarter.