eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) was valued at $0.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8499 while reaching the peak value of $0.915 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.825. The stock current value is $1.91.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Appoints Douglas Warner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (“STRIs”) for the treatment of cancer, today announced it has appointed Douglas Warner, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Warner will develop strategies to continue advancing eFFECTOR’s two clinical-stage STRIs into advanced and potentially registrational trials. You can read further details here

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.6700 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 08/02/22.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) full year performance was -90.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -95.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 154.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $40.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25695480 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) recorded performance in the market was -89.16%, having the revenues showcasing -66.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.84M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2856, with a change in the price was noted -2.28. In a similar fashion, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -56.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 269,561 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EFTR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical breakdown of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR)

Raw Stochastic average of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.05%, alongside a downfall of -90.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.70% during last recorded quarter.