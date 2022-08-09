Do Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) beta value of 1.45 signposts another twist?

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is priced at $3.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.43 and reached a high price of $3.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.58. The stock touched a low price of $3.42.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Cronos Group Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results. Consolidated net revenue increased by 48% year-over-year to $23.1 million in Q2 2022. You can read further details here

Cronos Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.31 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $2.57 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) full year performance was -51.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cronos Group Inc. shares are logging -57.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.57 and $7.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2162944 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) recorded performance in the market was -8.67%, having the revenues showcasing 20.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 626 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.20, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Cronos Group Inc. posted a movement of -6.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,231,444 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRON is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cronos Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.38%, alongside a downfall of -51.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.95% during last recorded quarter.