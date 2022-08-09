CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 234.59K

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) is priced at $9.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.48 and reached a high price of $9.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.05. The stock touched a low price of $8.48.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, CECO ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS. Record Backlog, Strong Revenue and Net Income Growth, and Update to Full Year Outlook. You can read further details here

CECO Environmental Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.10 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value was $4.09 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) full year performance was 29.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CECO Environmental Corp. shares are logging 12.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.09 and $8.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 616209 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) recorded performance in the market was 44.78%, having the revenues showcasing 110.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 311.19M, as it employees total of 730 workers.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CECO Environmental Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.93, with a change in the price was noted +3.68. In a similar fashion, CECO Environmental Corp. posted a movement of +68.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 195,113 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CECE is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CECO Environmental Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CECO Environmental Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.66%, alongside a boost of 29.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.75% during last recorded quarter.