Buying a TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is possibly the most advantageous right now

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is priced at $20.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.52 and reached a high price of $23.3799, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.15. The stock touched a low price of $10.52.Recently in News on July 22, 2022, TOP Financial Group Limited Announces Corporate Name Change. TOP Financial Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today announced that on July 13, 2022, the shareholders of the Company approved an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to change the Company’s name from Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited to “TOP Financial Group Limited.” Accordingly, the Company amended its Certificate of Incorporation to update its new name. The Company’s ordinary shares are trading under the symbol “TOP” and will start trading under the new corporate name “TOP Financial Group Limited” on July 22, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TOP Financial Group Limited shares are logging -59.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.99 and $50.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5381384 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) recorded performance in the market was 21.07%.

Analysts verdict on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TOP Financial Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.07%. The shares increased approximately by 105.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.87% in the period of the last 30 days.