Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). It is currently valued at $2.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.90, after setting-off with the price of $2.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.25.Recently in News on August 5, 2022, Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH). Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares are logging -34.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.79 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6607464 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) recorded performance in the market was 18.60%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.51M.

Specialists analysis on Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.60%.