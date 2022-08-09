Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) was valued at $36.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $36.27 while reaching the peak value of $37.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $35.425. The stock current value is $36.02.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Antero Resources Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $300 million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase for cash (i) any and all of the Company’s outstanding 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (such notes, the “Any and All Notes” and, such offer, the “Any and All Tender Offer”) and (ii) an amount of the Company’s outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (such notes, the “Maximum Tender Notes” and, such offer, the “Maximum Tender Offer”) equal to the difference between $300,000,000 and the aggregate principal amount of Any and All Notes accepted for purchase (as such amount may be increased or eliminated by the Company pursuant to the terms of the Offers, the “Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount”), in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase, dated August 4, 2022 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.80 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $15.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 164.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -26.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.91 and $48.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5660799 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 105.83%, having the revenues showcasing -2.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.75B, as it employees total of 519 workers.

The Analysts eye on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.20, with a change in the price was noted +10.89. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +43.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,352,204 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical rundown of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Antero Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 105.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.02%, alongside a boost of 164.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.62% during last recorded quarter.