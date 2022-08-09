Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) market price of $38.94 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) was valued at $42.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $42.50 while reaching the peak value of $43.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.40. The stock current value is $38.94.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after the market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review the financial results and discuss other business matters. You can read further details here

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.99 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $28.74 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) full year performance was 46.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares are logging -44.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.32 and $69.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 607140 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) recorded performance in the market was -35.70%, having the revenues showcasing 1.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 3939 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.32, with a change in the price was noted -9.71. In a similar fashion, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited posted a movement of -19.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 610,132 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AOSL is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.81%, alongside a boost of 46.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.04% during last recorded quarter.