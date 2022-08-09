36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR). It is currently valued at $1.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.31, after setting-off with the price of $1.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.12 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.35.Recently in News on July 5, 2022, 36Kr Enterprise Service Review Platform Enters Into One-stop Marketing Service Cooperation with ByteDance’s Volcano Engine. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that its Enterprise Service Review Platform has entered into a one-stop marketing service cooperation with Volcano Engine, ByteDance’s cloud service brand. You can read further details here

36Kr Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3900 on 08/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) full year performance was -40.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares are logging -52.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 786879 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) recorded performance in the market was 7.11%, having the revenues showcasing 43.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.52M, as it employees total of 572 workers.

Market experts do have their say about 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 36Kr Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9960, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, 36Kr Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +71.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,027,749 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRKR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Raw Stochastic average of 36Kr Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 36Kr Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.45%, alongside a downfall of -40.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.02% during last recorded quarter.