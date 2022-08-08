TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ). It is currently valued at $1.42. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.09, after setting-off with the price of $0.9504. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.9504 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.05.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, TOMI Environmental’s SteraMist Provides Protection Against Monkeypox and Other Pathogens As World Combats Increasing Frequency of Outbreaks. Coronavirus Is Not An Outlier In Interconnected Age of Air Travel and Urbanization; TOMI Environmental Partners With Customers To Provide Disinfection and Decontamination Against Growing Frequency of Infectious Disease Outbreaks -. You can read further details here

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7400 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.5610 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) full year performance was -49.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares are logging -42.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31384397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) recorded performance in the market was -36.36%, having the revenues showcasing 49.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.30M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8253, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +70.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 575,337 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOMZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

Raw Stochastic average of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.78%, alongside a downfall of -49.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 60.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.57% during last recorded quarter.