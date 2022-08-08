Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is priced at $8.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.19 and reached a high price of $9.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.48. The stock touched a low price of $8.60.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Highest quarter of YUPELRI® (revefenacin) net sales and profitability to date1: $17.2M Q2 2022 sales up 17% from Q2 2021 (implied 35% share). You can read further details here

Theravance Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.17 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $7.53 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) full year performance was -35.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -38.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.10 and $14.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1174212 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) recorded performance in the market was -20.90%, having the revenues showcasing -10.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 721.57M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Theravance Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.27, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Theravance Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -5.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 848,646 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Theravance Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Theravance Biopharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.81%, alongside a downfall of -35.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.17% during last recorded quarter.