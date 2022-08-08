Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), which is $6.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.62 after opening rate of $6.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.51 before closing at $6.62.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of 100,000,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $665 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 3, 2022. You can read further details here

Annaly Capital Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.18 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.45 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) full year performance was -22.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are logging -26.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.45 and $8.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18729314 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) recorded performance in the market was -16.24%, having the revenues showcasing -1.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.75B, as it employees total of 171 workers.

The Analysts eye on Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Annaly Capital Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.54, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted a movement of -6.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 31,656,482 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLY is recording 6.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.86.

Technical rundown of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Annaly Capital Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.04%, alongside a downfall of -22.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.95% during last recorded quarter.