Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amyris Inc. (AMRS), which is $2.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.91 after opening rate of $1.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.68 before closing at $1.90.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, AMYRIS TO PARTICIPATE AT THE UBS GENOMICS 2.0 AND MEDTECH INNOVATIONS SUMMIT. Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 3:00 pm PT/ 6:00 pm ET in Dana Point, CA. Speaking on behalf of Amyris will be Sunil Chandran, Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.3688 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.4658 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was -86.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -86.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.47 and $16.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5424065 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was -64.88%, having the revenues showcasing -47.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 543.49M, as it employees total of 980 workers.

The Analysts eye on Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Amyris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8633, with a change in the price was noted -1.83. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of -46.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,750,702 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Amyris Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.62%, alongside a downfall of -86.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.37% during last recorded quarter.