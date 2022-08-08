Market data suggests positive returns on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), which is $0.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.19 after opening rate of $0.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7506 before closing at $0.83.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Partners with Forbes Global Alliance to Jointly Launch NFT Products. ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it entered into a cooperation agreement with Forbes Global Alliance (“FGA”), to build the Forbes China Group Digital Collection Platform to launch NFT Products and jointly operate the platform data by leveraging the two parties’ respective capital, platform and resource advantages. You can read further details here

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1900 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.2803 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was -37.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -46.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 253.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3717873 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was -1.05%, having the revenues showcasing 124.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.42M, as it employees total of 85 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5089, with a change in the price was noted +0.31. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +45.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 426,672 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.93%, alongside a downfall of -37.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 56.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 97.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 124.38% during last recorded quarter.