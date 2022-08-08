Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is priced at $10.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.77 and reached a high price of $10.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.68. The stock touched a low price of $10.61.Recently in News on August 5, 2022, Lumen Announces Early Tender Results. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (the “Company” or “Lumen”) announced today the results to date of its and its wholly owned subsidiaries’ previously-announced cash tender offers for (i) any and all of the outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Any and All Notes”) of Level 3 Financing, Inc. (“Level 3 Financing”) (collectively, the “Any and All Tender Offers”) and (ii) the outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “8.375% 2025 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes, the “Embarq Notes”) of Embarq Florida, Inc. (“Embarq Florida”) and the Company’s outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Lumen Notes” and, together with the Embarq Notes, the “Maximum Tender Notes” and together with the Any and All Notes, the “Notes”) (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offers” and, together with the Any and All Tender Offers, the “Tender Offers”), each of which is subject to the limitations, restrictions, terms and conditions set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated July 25, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement”). According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Company’s tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers, the tables below set forth the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 5, 2022 (such date and time, the “Early Tender Date”). You can read further details here

Lumen Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.93 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $9.31 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) full year performance was -9.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lumen Technologies Inc. shares are logging -24.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.31 and $14.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5479431 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) recorded performance in the market was -14.90%, having the revenues showcasing -0.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.20B, as it employees total of 35000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Lumen Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.11, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +2.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,234,841 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUMN is recording 2.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.29.

Technical rundown of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Lumen Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.31%, alongside a downfall of -9.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.56% during last recorded quarter.