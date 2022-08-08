Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA), which is $1.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.45 after opening rate of $1.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.18 before closing at $1.33.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Iveda Awarded $3 Million in Taiwan Projects. Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), a worldwide provider of artificial intelligence (AI) video search, Internet of Things (IoT), video surveillance and smart city digital transformation technologies, today announces four signed contracts in Taiwan worth approximately $3 million gross revenues. These projects are in process and are slated to be completed by the end of 2022 calendar year. Iveda Taiwan will manage and see the projects to completion. You can read further details here

Iveda Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.0000 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.9709 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) full year performance was -73.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iveda Solutions Inc. shares are logging -91.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $19.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17214718 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) recorded performance in the market was -92.44%, having the revenues showcasing -12.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.40M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

The Analysts eye on Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Iveda Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4835, with a change in the price was noted -8.80. In a similar fashion, Iveda Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -83.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 967,234 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Raw Stochastic average of Iveda Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Iveda Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.76%, alongside a downfall of -73.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.50% during last recorded quarter.