Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). It is currently valued at $0.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.3878, after setting-off with the price of $0.3805. Company's stock value dipped to $0.375 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.38.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2022 Financial And Operating Results. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In November 2021, StealthGas Inc. contributed to the Company four subsidiaries comprising a fleet of four tanker vessels. The Company was spun-off from StealthGas Inc. in December 2021. Historical comparative period reflects the results of the carve-out operations of the four subsidiaries that were contributed to the Company.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares are logging -96.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $9.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6145275 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) recorded performance in the market was -82.16%, having the revenues showcasing -58.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.56M.

Analysts verdict on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Imperial Petroleum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8192, with a change in the price was noted -2.34. In a similar fashion, Imperial Petroleum Inc. posted a movement of -85.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 40,166,684 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMPP is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Petroleum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Imperial Petroleum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.16%. The shares increased approximately by -9.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.05% during last recorded quarter.