Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG). It is currently valued at $3.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.50, after setting-off with the price of $2.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.43.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, /C O R R E C T I O N — Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc./. In the news release, Heritage Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, issued 04-Aug-2022 by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. over PR Newswire, in the table titled “Book Value Per Common Share”, the value for Common stockholder’s equity for Jun 30, 2021 should read “424,873” rather than “42,873” as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.37 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $2.26 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/22.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) full year performance was -49.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are logging -53.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $7.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 668805 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) recorded performance in the market was -40.48%, having the revenues showcasing -11.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.30M, as it employees total of 648 workers.

Analysts verdict on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.20, with a change in the price was noted -2.97. In a similar fashion, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -45.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 278,896 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HRTG is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.37%, alongside a downfall of -49.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.62% during last recorded quarter.