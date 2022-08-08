Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.28M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), which is $0.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.162 after opening rate of $0.1417 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.14 before closing at $0.18.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Greenlane Announces Board’s Approval of Reverse Stock Split Ratio and Effectiveness Date. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Class A common stock”) and Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class B common stock” and together with the Class A common stock, the “Common Stock”) that will become effective on August 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”). On August 10, 2022, Greenlane’s Class A common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol “GNLN.” You can read further details here

Greenlane Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1400 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/22.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) full year performance was -94.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares are logging -95.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $3.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7959182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) recorded performance in the market was -83.59%, having the revenues showcasing -56.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.04M, as it employees total of 256 workers.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Greenlane Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3252, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Greenlane Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -64.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,222,884 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNLN is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Greenlane Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Greenlane Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.78%, alongside a downfall of -94.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.62% during last recorded quarter.