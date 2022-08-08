Gear up for the change! Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) has hit the volume of 915284

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) is priced at $84.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $88.60 and reached a high price of $88.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $94.86. The stock touched a low price of $80.59.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE), (“GCE” or the “Company”), is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 27 university partners. GCE provides a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Grand Canyon Education Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $102.04 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $72.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/22.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) full year performance was -6.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares are logging -17.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $70.00 and $102.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 915284 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) recorded performance in the market was -1.21%, having the revenues showcasing -13.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.07B, as it employees total of 3675 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grand Canyon Education Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 93.35, with a change in the price was noted -7.49. In a similar fashion, Grand Canyon Education Inc. posted a movement of -8.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 348,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LOPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

Raw Stochastic average of Grand Canyon Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Grand Canyon Education Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.32%, alongside a downfall of -6.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.77% during last recorded quarter.