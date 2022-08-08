Gear up for the change! Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has hit the volume of 41488422

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is priced at $5.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.31 and reached a high price of $7.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.74. The stock touched a low price of $5.24.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $12 Million Upsized Public Offering, Priced at a Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company” or “Applied DNA”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based technologies, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), together with Series A warrants to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $4.00 per share (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrants, priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules. The Series A warrants will have an exercise price of $4.00 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The Series B warrants will have an exercise price of $4.00 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire thirteen months following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 8, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.35 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.62 for the same time period, recorded on 07/22/22.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) full year performance was -11.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares are logging -20.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 833.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $7.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41488422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) recorded performance in the market was 45.02%, having the revenues showcasing 283.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.60M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.50, with a change in the price was noted +3.78. In a similar fashion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +184.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,814,849 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APDN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.71%, alongside a downfall of -11.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 721.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 649.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 283.55% during last recorded quarter.