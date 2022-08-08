Cue Health Inc. (HLTH): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) was valued at $3.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.64 while reaching the peak value of $4.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.52. The stock current value is $4.32.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Cue Health to Participate at the 7th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference. Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that its management team will participate at the 7th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cue Health Inc. shares are logging -80.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.75 and $22.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 874344 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) recorded performance in the market was -67.79%, having the revenues showcasing -29.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 545.62M, as it employees total of 1585 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cue Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.20, with a change in the price was noted -3.72. In a similar fashion, Cue Health Inc. posted a movement of -46.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 899,088 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HLTH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cue Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.79%. The shares increased approximately by 27.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.18% during last recorded quarter.