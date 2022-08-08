Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is priced at $98.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $103.41 and reached a high price of $103.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $108.41. The stock touched a low price of $93.57.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Celsius Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Clearfield to Join S&P SmallCap 600. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASD:CELH) will replace American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Clearfield Inc. (NASD:CLFD) will replace Celsius Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 10. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring American Campus Communities in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. You can read further details here

Celsius Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $109.74 on 08/02/22, with the lowest value was $38.31 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) full year performance was 30.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.31 and $110.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4795549 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) recorded performance in the market was 32.25%, having the revenues showcasing 94.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.17B, as it employees total of 225 workers.

Specialists analysis on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.03, with a change in the price was noted +56.23. In a similar fashion, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +132.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,086,009 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 109.87%, alongside a boost of 30.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.17% during last recorded quarter.