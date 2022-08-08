Boiling and ready to burst as Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) last month performance was 531.56%

At the end of the latest market close, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) was valued at $17.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.05 while reaching the peak value of $26.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.12. The stock current value is $22.76.Recently in News on July 13, 2022, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IDT. You can read further details here

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) full year performance was 135.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -34.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 840.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.42 and $34.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3687666 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) recorded performance in the market was 129.20%, having the revenues showcasing 130.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.02B, as it employees total of 618 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 129.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 128.74%, alongside a boost of 135.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -8.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 531.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.60% during last recorded quarter.