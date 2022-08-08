Boiling and ready to burst as Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) last month performance was 21.67%

At the end of the latest market close, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) was valued at $20.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.00 while reaching the peak value of $23.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.38. The stock current value is $23.64.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Day One Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Progress. Reported positive initial data from ongoing pivotal FIREFLY-1 study with tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG); topline results for full pivotal study population expected in the first quarter of 2023. You can read further details here

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.70 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $5.44 for the same time period, recorded on 05/27/22.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) full year performance was -7.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -17.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 334.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.44 and $28.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 932467 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) recorded performance in the market was 40.30%, having the revenues showcasing 162.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.47B, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Specialists analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.41, with a change in the price was noted +12.91. In a similar fashion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +120.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,147,592 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Raw Stochastic average of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.78%, alongside a downfall of -7.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 162.96% during last recorded quarter.