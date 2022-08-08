Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), which is $2.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.41 after opening rate of $2.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.10 before closing at $2.41.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Bionano Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Progress. – 73% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2022. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.27 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.16 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -61.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -59.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $6.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7107190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -19.40%, having the revenues showcasing 43.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 680.80M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.82, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +45.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,539,552 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.99%, alongside a downfall of -61.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 29.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.45% during last recorded quarter.