The Stars are Aligning for Holders of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

For the readers interested in the stock health of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). It is currently valued at $1.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.29, after setting-off with the price of $1.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.23.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, REE Automotive, Ltd. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. REE Automotive, Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology leader and provider of electric vehicle platforms, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the NASDAQ market opens on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held on the same date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. You can read further details here

REE Automotive Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.4900 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) full year performance was -88.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, REE Automotive Ltd. shares are logging -89.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $10.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 727788 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) recorded performance in the market was -77.84%, having the revenues showcasing -35.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.91M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

The Analysts eye on REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the REE Automotive Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6199, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, REE Automotive Ltd. posted a movement of -38.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,240,777 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Raw Stochastic average of REE Automotive Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.47%.

Considering, the past performance of REE Automotive Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.80%, alongside a downfall of -88.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.94% during last recorded quarter.