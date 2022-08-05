Take note of this Trade Activity: Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD), which is $19.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.40 after opening rate of $22.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.26 before closing at $22.39.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Pediatrix Medical Group Reports Second Quarter Results. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.36 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.47. You can read further details here

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.02 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $17.17 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) full year performance was -34.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. shares are logging -45.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.17 and $35.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1555190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) recorded performance in the market was -28.85%, having the revenues showcasing 1.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.69B, as it employees total of 2725 workers.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.42, with a change in the price was noted -4.16. In a similar fashion, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. posted a movement of -17.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 694,775 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MD is recording 0.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.92.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.56%, alongside a downfall of -34.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.41% during last recorded quarter.