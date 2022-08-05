Recent Change of 3.33% in the FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is priced at $5.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.98 and reached a high price of $5.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.95. The stock touched a low price of $4.79.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, FTC Solar to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Tuesday, August 9, 2022. FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. You can read further details here

FTC Solar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.75 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.12 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) full year performance was -52.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FTC Solar Inc. shares are logging -55.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.12 and $11.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 552583 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) recorded performance in the market was -34.52%, having the revenues showcasing 29.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 407.43M, as it employees total of 223 workers.

Analysts verdict on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.29, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, FTC Solar Inc. posted a movement of +4.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,311,486 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTCI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FTC Solar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FTC Solar Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.22%, alongside a downfall of -52.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.92% during last recorded quarter.