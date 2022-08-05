Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV), which is $4.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.86 after opening rate of $4.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.29 before closing at $4.35.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Torrid Announces Appointment of Tim O. Martin, DTC Veteran, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and Updates Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance. Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, announced today that Tim Martin has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective September 12, 2022. In addition, Hyon Park has been named Chief Technology Officer. You can read further details here

Torrid Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.29 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $3.70 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/22.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) full year performance was -80.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torrid Holdings Inc. shares are logging -85.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $33.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 502441 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) recorded performance in the market was -51.42%, having the revenues showcasing -28.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 486.62M, as it employees total of 2063 workers.

The Analysts eye on Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.55, with a change in the price was noted -2.72. In a similar fashion, Torrid Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -36.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 446,944 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Raw Stochastic average of Torrid Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Torrid Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.73%, alongside a downfall of -80.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.68% during last recorded quarter.