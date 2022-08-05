Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is on the roll with an average volume of 115.73K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ), which is $1.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.67 after opening rate of $1.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.494 before closing at $1.56.Recently in News on August 5, 2022, Mobiquity Technologies Announces Exclusive 12-Month Global Contract with GroveToken LLC following a $25 Million Commitment from GEM Digital Limited for Market Defined Green Crypto Currency. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced that GroveToken LLC is expanding their relationship with Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. to include a 12-month long global campaign to help raise awareness for their GreenKeeper© and GreenOasis© technologies following their showcase with the Dubai Royal Family. You can read further details here

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8000 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.6300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) full year performance was -83.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares are logging -79.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $9.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13097576 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) recorded performance in the market was -26.76%, having the revenues showcasing 42.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.95M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3038, with a change in the price was noted +0.53. In a similar fashion, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +38.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,088,343 in trading volumes.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mobiquity Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.77%, alongside a downfall of -83.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.23% during last recorded quarter.