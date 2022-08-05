Market data suggests positive returns on Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI), which is $0.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.885 after opening rate of $0.815 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.808 before closing at $0.78.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Energy Focus Appoints Three New Executives to Augment Commercial LED Lighting Industry Growth. Clifford Griffin, Steve McGuire and Nicholas Peragine Join Ranks. You can read further details here

Energy Focus Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6300 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6618 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/22.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) full year performance was -77.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Focus Inc. shares are logging -85.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $6.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1765394 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) recorded performance in the market was -79.63%, having the revenues showcasing -22.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.61M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Energy Focus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2253, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, Energy Focus Inc. posted a movement of -39.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,482,282 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EFOI is recording 1.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Focus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Energy Focus Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.94%, alongside a downfall of -77.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.31% during last recorded quarter.