Investors have a limited window left to buy Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) is priced at $15.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.99 and reached a high price of $13.6977, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.16. The stock touched a low price of $12.5611.Recently in News on August 5, 2022, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Net loss of $15.3 million, or $(0.19) per unit, for the second quarter 2022. You can read further details here

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.25 on 02/14/22, with the lowest value was $8.40 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) full year performance was 97.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -10.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.40 and $17.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 792584 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recorded performance in the market was -0.30%, having the revenues showcasing -16.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 966.34M, as it employees total of 1450 workers.

Specialists analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.81, with a change in the price was noted +1.47. In a similar fashion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +10.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 140,042 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.19%, alongside a boost of 97.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.60% during last recorded quarter.