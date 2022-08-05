Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) is on the roll with an average volume of 493.91K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), which is $0.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.38 after opening rate of $0.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.33 before closing at $0.34.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Gold Standard Reminds Security Holders to Vote for the Acquisition by Orla Mining Before the Deadline of August 5, 2022. The deadline to vote is 8:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Friday August 5, 2022. You can read further details here

Gold Standard Ventures Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5200 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.2728 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) full year performance was -31.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are logging -32.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $0.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 747716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) recorded performance in the market was -14.24%, having the revenues showcasing -4.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 167.09M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Gold Standard Ventures Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3883, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted a movement of -20.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 509,014 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Standard Ventures Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.50%, alongside a downfall of -31.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.04% during last recorded quarter.