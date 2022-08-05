Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), which is $0.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.885 after opening rate of $0.845 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.839 before closing at $0.83.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Genius Brands Announces Complete Dismissal of Securities Class Action Lawsuit. Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) today announced that on July 15, 2022, the shareholder class action lawsuit against the Company, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Case 2:20-cv-07457 DSF-RAO), has been dismissed. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1500 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.5100 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was -44.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -63.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $2.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2375972 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was -18.72%, having the revenues showcasing 18.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 256.25M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7825, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of -1.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,056,840 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.40%, alongside a downfall of -44.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.89% during last recorded quarter.