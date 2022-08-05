GEE Group Inc. (JOB) market price of $0.55 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GEE Group Inc. (JOB), which is $0.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.56 after opening rate of $0.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.51 before closing at $0.55.Recently in News on June 22, 2022, GEE Group IT Staffing Solutions Subsidiary Agile Resources Named a 2022 Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For(R) Winner. GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) (together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as “the Company” or “GEE Group”), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced that its technology staffing solutions subsidiary, Agile Resources (“Agile”), has been announced a 2022 winner of the Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award. This award recognizes companies that display a commitment to employee enrichment and dedication to work-life balance. You can read further details here

GEE Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6500 on 04/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.4650 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) full year performance was 22.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GEE Group Inc. shares are logging -15.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $0.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2163561 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GEE Group Inc. (JOB) recorded performance in the market was -3.25%, having the revenues showcasing -12.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.15M, as it employees total of 271 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GEE Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5681, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, GEE Group Inc. posted a movement of +7.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 377,686 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JOB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

Raw Stochastic average of GEE Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GEE Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.26%, alongside a boost of 22.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.06% during last recorded quarter.