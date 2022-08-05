FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG), which is $30.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.43 after opening rate of $31.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.16 before closing at $32.45.Recently in News on July 6, 2022, Flex LNG – Market, Employment and Revenue Update July 2022. July 6, 2022. You can read further details here

FLEX LNG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.36 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $16.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) full year performance was 129.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares are logging -9.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.03 and $33.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 704587 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) recorded performance in the market was 29.16%, having the revenues showcasing 2.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.61B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FLEX LNG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.77, with a change in the price was noted +9.42. In a similar fashion, FLEX LNG Ltd. posted a movement of +45.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 607,888 in trading volumes.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of FLEX LNG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.18%, alongside a boost of 129.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.53% during last recorded quarter.