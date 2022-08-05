Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). It is currently valued at $0.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.52, after setting-off with the price of $0.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4857 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.50.Recently in News on August 5, 2022, Ebang International to Launch New Ebonex Crypto-Linked Payment Cards Powered by Mastercard. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced that its Australian cryptocurrency exchange platform, Ebonex, has collaborated with Mastercard to enable a new crypto-linked card. Ebonex allows customers to buy, sell and trade crypto assets. This collaboration with Mastercard will give Ebonex customers the flexibility to spend their crypto holdings anywhere Mastercard is accepted by seamlessly converting it into fiat currency the merchant accepts. You can read further details here

Ebang International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.3707 for the same time period, recorded on 06/24/22.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) full year performance was -77.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -81.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3620842 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -51.89%, having the revenues showcasing -51.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.98M.

The Analysts eye on Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8020, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -47.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,601,649 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.71%, alongside a downfall of -77.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.42% during last recorded quarter.