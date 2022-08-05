Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: California Resources Corporation (CRC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of California Resources Corporation (CRC). It is currently valued at $42.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $44.28, after setting-off with the price of $42.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $41.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.36.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, California Resources Corporation Announces the Formation of a California Carbon Management Partnership with Brookfield Renewable, Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Free Cash Flow1 Guidance. California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector, today announced the formation of a joint venture (the “JV”) with Brookfield Renewable (“Brookfield”), creating a carbon management partnership focused on carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) development and reported second quarter 2022 operational and financial results. You can read further details here

California Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.44 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $35.95 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) full year performance was 57.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, California Resources Corporation shares are logging -16.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.39 and $50.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1995439 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the California Resources Corporation (CRC) recorded performance in the market was -1.55%, having the revenues showcasing -5.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.15B, as it employees total of 970 workers.

Analysts verdict on California Resources Corporation (CRC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the California Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.81, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, California Resources Corporation posted a movement of -1.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 867,722 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

California Resources Corporation (CRC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of California Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of California Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.03%, alongside a boost of 57.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.31% during last recorded quarter.