Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) was valued at $0.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.283 while reaching the peak value of $0.2967 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.276. The stock current value is $0.31.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics Announces Notice of Allowance for Additional Patent Claims Covering JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate). JATENZO is the first and only FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions. You can read further details here

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9400 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.2605 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/22.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) full year performance was -97.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -99.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $31.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 637784 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) recorded performance in the market was -87.95%, having the revenues showcasing -59.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.66M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

The Analysts eye on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6886, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -55.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,810,978 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.14%, alongside a downfall of -97.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.67% during last recorded quarter.