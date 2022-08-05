Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), which is $9.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.375 after opening rate of $9.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.08 before closing at $8.96.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.39 on 05/25/22, with the lowest value was $5.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) full year performance was 18.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares are logging -0.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $9.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2205348 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recorded performance in the market was 52.71%, having the revenues showcasing 15.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.59B, as it employees total of 12126 workers.

The Analysts eye on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.32, with a change in the price was noted +2.64. In a similar fashion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. posted a movement of +39.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,283,376 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.96%, alongside a boost of 18.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.53% during last recorded quarter.