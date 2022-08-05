Buying a Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), which is $2.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.45 after opening rate of $2.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.16 before closing at $2.20.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Cardiff Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Business Updates. Initial preclinical data in ovarian cancer presented at AACR showed treatment with onvansertib plus olaparib leading to a statistically significant survival benefit compared to treatment with either agent alone. You can read further details here

Cardiff Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.32 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.13 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) full year performance was -51.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares are logging -71.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $8.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 595505 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) recorded performance in the market was -59.73%, having the revenues showcasing 69.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.35M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardiff Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.98, with a change in the price was noted +0.16. In a similar fashion, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +7.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 854,650 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.82%, alongside a downfall of -51.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.23% during last recorded quarter.