BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) was valued at $15.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.58 while reaching the peak value of $15.845 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.93. The stock current value is $13.99.Recently in News on July 5, 2022, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders for the Second Quarter of 2022. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announced that unitholders will receive a dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The dividend information is as follows:. You can read further details here

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.08 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) full year performance was 275.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are logging -46.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 379.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.92 and $26.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 822040 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) recorded performance in the market was 255.98%, having the revenues showcasing -4.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 289.31M.

Market experts do have their say about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.19, with a change in the price was noted +2.52. In a similar fashion, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust posted a movement of +21.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 686,464 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Raw Stochastic average of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 255.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.00%, alongside a boost of 275.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.18% during last recorded quarter.