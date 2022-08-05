Boiling and ready to burst as Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) last month performance was 26.81%

At the end of the latest market close, Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) was valued at $1.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.22 while reaching the peak value of $1.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.165. The stock current value is $1.30.Recently in News on July 19, 2022, Shift to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022. Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2022, which ended June 30, 2022. The conference call, hosted by management, will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) and will cover the company’s business and financial results. You can read further details here

Shift Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8450 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6025 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) full year performance was -85.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shift Technologies Inc. shares are logging -86.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $9.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 797355 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) recorded performance in the market was -65.10%, having the revenues showcasing -10.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.96M, as it employees total of 1360 workers.

Specialists analysis on Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shift Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3339, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Shift Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -19.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,698,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFT is recording 11.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.39%, alongside a downfall of -85.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.53% during last recorded quarter.