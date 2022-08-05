Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), which is $3.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.395 after opening rate of $3.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.20 before closing at $3.38.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of an aggregate of 82,756 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to four newly hired employees and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 98,701 shares of Atara’s common stock to two such newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of August 1, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.93 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.83 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) full year performance was -72.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are logging -83.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.83 and $20.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 784783 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) recorded performance in the market was -78.55%, having the revenues showcasing -53.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 340.67M, as it employees total of 570 workers.

Analysts verdict on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.47, with a change in the price was noted -5.13. In a similar fashion, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -60.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,613,235 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.08%, alongside a downfall of -72.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -61.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.76% during last recorded quarter.